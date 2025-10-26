Bhubaneswar: Indonesia has been named as the partner nation for this year’s Bali Yatra in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

The Cuttack district administration recently announced the partnership to celebrate the ancient trade relation between Odisha and the Indonesian islands of Bali, Java and Sumatra.

Indonesia has been selected as the first partner nation for Bali Yatra due to its maritime and cultural linkages with Kalinga (modern-day Odisha), said the Cuttack district administration.

Indonesia had trade ties with ancient Kalinga

The partnership between Odisha and Indonesia recognizes the historical ties between the peoples of the two regions through the maritime trade, it added.

Traders (Sadhabas) of ancient Kalinga used to travel to the Indonesian islands of Bali, Java and Sumatra to exchange goods. There was also exchange of culture, stated the district administration.

Also Read: From Cuttack to London: Odisha’s Bali Jatra to debut in British Parliament

A delegation from Indonesia is likely to visit Odisha and remain present during this year’s Bali Yatra, scheduled to be held across more than 60 acres of land on the banks of Mahanadi in Cuttack from November 5 to 12.

Special pavilion to showcase handicrafts from Indonesia

As per the collaboration, a special pavilion at Bali Yatra will showcase handicrafts and other goods from Indonesia. This year’s Cuttack Bali Yatra will have a global appeal due to the participation of Indonesia as a partner country, said the district administration.

Bali Yatra: The biggest trade fair in Odisha

Notably, Bali Yatra, the biggest trade fair in Odisha, usually begins on the occasion of Kartika Purnima and continues for around a week. Traders from across the country, corporate houses and government agencies usually open their stalls at the fair.

Thousands of people from several districts of Odisha visit the fair to buy household goods, decorative pieces and wooden items among other things.

Hundreds of food stalls also come up at the fair to serve varieties of cuisines to the people. The state government had accorded the state festival tag to Bali Yatra a few years ago.

It is worth mentioning here that envoys of several Southeast Asian Countries had attended the inaugural ceremony of last year’s Cuttack Bali Yatra. This apart, cultural troupes from countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan had performed at the trade fair.

Also Read: Cuttack Bali Yatra ground to be declared 'No Drone Zone' from Nov 1 to 15