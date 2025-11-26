Balangir: A wedding celebration in Odisha's Balangir district turned tragic on Tuesday night after the car carrying the groom accidentally ran over members of the procession, killing the groom’s father and critically injuring the bride’s brother.

The incident took place in Mandal village under Belpada police limits. According to reports, the groom’s family had travelled from Ampali village under Loisingha police limits to Mandal for the wedding. The procession began with fireworks and music, with relatives dancing ahead of the groom’s car.

Groom’s father died on the spot

Around 11.30 pm, the vehicle carrying the groom suddenly accelerated and rammed into the group walking in front of it. In the impact, the groom’s father, identified as Ghiblu Bag, died on the spot.

The bride’s brother sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Wedding conducted despite tragedy

Despite the tragedy, the families from both sides decided to go ahead with the wedding rituals after mutual discussion.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the tragic incident.