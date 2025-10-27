Balangir: A young man was allegedly murdered by his friends in the Deogaon area of Odisha's Balangir district last night. The deceased, identified as Sujit, was the son of retired police personnel Minaketan Bhoi of Antarla village.

According to reports, the murder took place behind a kendu leaf depot at Antarla. After consuming alcohol together, an argument broke out between the two friends, reportedly over a past enmity. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked Sujit with a beer bottle and a stick, causing his death on the spot.

Police from Deogaon station, along with a scientific team, reached the spot and seized materials used in the crime. Four youths have been detained for interrogation in connection with the murder.

Locals alleged that illegal liquor trade and rising drug use in the Deogaon region have led to frequent incidents of violence. They have urged police to take strict action to curb such illegal activities and ensure safety in the area.

