Jagatsinghpur: A group clash broke out during the Saraswati Puja idol immersion procession in Odisha's Paradip town on Saturday night, leaving seven youths injured. The violence reportedly erupted over playing DJ music during the immersion procession.

According to reports, the incident took place at Sandhakuda Basti in Paradip, where two local clubs came face to face during the immersion procession. While members of one club were proceeding with loud DJ music, youths from another club allegedly launched a sudden attack. The clash soon escalated, resulting in injuries to seven people who were part of the procession.

Injured Shifted to Hospitals

All the injured were initially admitted to Biju Memorial Hospital at Atharabanki for treatment. Two of them suffered serious injuries, including head wounds, and their condition was reported to be critical. They were later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

Police Action and Security Deployment

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the spot. Considering the tense situation, additional police force was deployed in the area to prevent further escalation. Police have launched a search operation to trace the attackers and are conducting raids at different locations.

Cause Under Investigation

While the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be officially confirmed, police suspect that the clash may be linked to previous disputes between the two groups. The incident has once again raised concerns over law and order in Paradip. Questions are also being raised about whether adequate police presence was ensured during the immersion procession to prevent such violence.