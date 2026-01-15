Paradip: A Luna rider was killed in a tragic road accident after a speeding car rammed into his moped in front of a school in Paradip town of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Karan, a resident of Sandhakuda locality in Paradip. He was a daily wage labourer.

Car overturns after impact; some occupants injured

According to reports, Ajay was returning home from Madhuban to Sandhakuda on his moped when a car coming from Paradip sea beach hit the two-wheeler with great force outside Paradip Saraswati Bidya Mandir. The impact was so severe that the car reportedly overturned about 100 metres away from the accident site, killing the moped rider on the spot.

A car rams into moped in Paradip. Photograph: (Sambad)

Some occupants of the car sustained injuries in the mishap, while two others reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident.

On receiving information, personnel from the Paradeep Model Police Station rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and shifted them to a hospital by ambulance. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police pacifying irate locals and bereaved family to clear road after luna rider killed in road accident in Paradip Photograph: (Sambad)

Locals, family stage protest seeking compensation

Following the incident, local residents and family members of the deceased staged a protest, demanding compensation for the bereaved family. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.