Bhubaneswar: A businessman sustained grievous injuries after miscreants opened fire on him in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today.

The incident took place at Karamdihi under Subdega block in Sundargarh.

The victim has been identified as Arun Kumar Nayak, an LPG distributor. Nayak happens to be the brother-in-law of former minister and Congress leader Kishore Patel.

As per reports, two miscreants opened fire on Nayak while he was about to go home after closing his LPG godown at Karamdih in the evening. They fled the spot soon after the incident.

The businessman sustained bullet injuries on his abdomen. The locals rescued a critically-injured Nayak before he was rushed to a hospital in Rourkela.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.