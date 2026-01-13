Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has granted interim protection to singer Arpita Choudhury and music composer Somesh Satpathy in connection with a case linked to the death of popular Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar.

Hearing their anticipatory bail plea in a case registered at Markat Nagar police station in Cuttack, the High Court directed that the two applicants should not be taken into custody till the next date of hearing. The court has also asked the state government to submit the case diary.

Direction to cooperate with investigation

The court made it clear that the interim protection is subject to the condition that Arpita Choudhury and Somesh Satpathy fully cooperate with the investigating agency. A division bench headed by Justice V. Narasingh passed the order after a preliminary hearing of the anticipatory bail application.

The High Court also allowed the applicants to implead Humane Sagar’s mother and complainant, Sephali Suna, as a party in the matter.

Next hearing on February 16

The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 16. Till then, the interim order restraining the arrest of the applicants will remain in force.

Case background

Humane Sagar’s mother, Sephali Suna, had lodged a complaint at Markat Nagar police station on December 21, following which police registered a case against nine persons, including Arpita Choudhury and Somesh Satpathy. Later, the two moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Suna alleged that the circumstances surrounding her son’s death were suspicious and sought a thorough investigation from all possible angles.

Allegations raised by Humane Sagar's mother

In her complaint, Sephali Suna urged police to probe possibilities such as foul play, poisoning or intoxication, physical or mental harassment, abetment, conspiracy, criminal negligence, financial motive, and tampering with evidence, including digital records. She also requested questioning of several individuals closely associated with her son over the past few years.

Humane Sagar, one of the most loved voices in the Odia music industry, died on November 17 while undergoing treatment for multiple health complications at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 36.