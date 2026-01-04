Bhubaneswar: The police have expedited their probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar.

The Markat Nagar police in Odisha’s Cuttack city today served a notice on AIIMS-Bhubaneswar seeking details about the deceased singer’s health complications and the treatment provided to him.

The cops also asked the premier health institute to submit information regarding the postmortem of the body.

Humane Sagar (36) died on November 17 last year while undergoing treatment for multiple complications at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Humane Sagar’s mother had lodged complaint with police

The Markat Nagar police had registered a case in connection with the singer’s death on the basis of a complaint lodged by his mother Sephali Suna.

The cops registered the case under Sections 356 (2), 61 (2) (B), 318 (4), 115 (2), 351 (B) and 305 of the BNS.

In her complaint, Humane Sagar’s mother had alleged that the singer’s death was suspicious and urged the police to launch a probe to rule out any foul play.

She sought an investigation into the possibility of foul play, poisoning or intoxication, physical or mental harassment, abetment, conspiracy, criminal negligence, financial motive and destruction or tampering of evidence, including digital records.

In her complaint, she also mentioned the names of nine individuals who were closely associated with the late singer and requested the police to examine them.