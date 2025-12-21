Cuttack: Sephali Suna, the mother of late Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar, today filed a written complaint at the Markat Nagar Police Station in Odisha's Cuttack, seeking registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

In her complaint, Suna alleged that her son’s death was suspicious and urged the police to conduct a deep, multi-angle probe to rule out any foul play. She requested that all possible angles be examined and anyone found responsible, directly or indirectly, be identified and proceeded against as per law.

Humane Sagar, a widely loved voice in the Odia music industry, died on November 17 while undergoing treatment for multiple health complications at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 36. His sudden demise had shocked fans and the music fraternity across the state.

Foul play suspected

The complaint stated that the circumstances leading to his death had raised serious doubts in the family’s mind. Suna has sought an investigation into the possibility of foul play, poisoning or intoxication, physical or mental harassment, abetment, conspiracy, criminal negligence, financial motive, and destruction or tampering of evidence, including digital records.

She also requested the police to examine several individuals who were closely associated with her son over the last three to four years. Suna has mentioned their names in the complaint.

Similar complaint filed earlier

Earlier, a cultural organisation had filed a complaint against Humane Sagar's managers, Dinesh Behera alias Papu and Prashant Behera, at the Balangir Town Police Station, accusing them of negligence, harassment and involvement in a suspected conspiracy. The complainants alleged that both managers had misbehaved with the singer’s mother, Shefali Suna, and ignored her request to shift Humane Sagar to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

Humane Sagar: From Reality Show Winner to Household Name in Odisha

Humane Sagar’s rise in the Odia music industry was nothing short of remarkable. Born in Titlagarh, Balangir district, in 1990 to a family of musicians, he grew up surrounded by music. Both his parents were singers, and his grandfather was a music director. Yet, his career was built through his own efforts. He began learning music in Class III.

Before music took over, Humane Sagar was known as a bright student. He pursued MBBS at VIMSAR, Burla. But during his first year, he left medical studies to fully commit to music, a decision that eventually turned him into one of Odisha’s most popular singers.

His breakthrough came in 2012 when he won Season 2 of the Voice of Odisha reality show. From there, he stepped into Ollywood with the title track of Ishq Tu Hi Tu in 2015 under the composition of Abhijit Majumdar. The song became a major hit and launched him into mainstream stardom. Soon, he delivered a series of popular tracks such as Tate Gaai Dele, Malka Malka, Dheere Dheere Bhala Paigali, Sabu Najara Lage Prema Najara, Sun Zara, Bhabiba Agaru Pakhare Thibi, and Prema Tora Badmaas, earning him a massive youth following.