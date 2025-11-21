Balangir: Days after the demise of popular Ollywood singer Humane Sagar, controversy surrounding his death has deepened with several social and cultural organisations alleging foul play and demanding a high-level investigation.

Managers accused of negligence and harassment

A written complaint was lodged at the Balangir Town Police Station on Friday against two of the singer’s managers — Dinesh Behera alias Papu and Prashant Behera — accusing them of negligence, harassment and involvement in a suspected conspiracy. The complainants alleged that both managers had misbehaved with the singer’s mother, Shefali Suna, and ignored her request to shift Humane Sagar to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

Protest threats emerge if action is not taken

“We suspect that Humane Sagar was killed as part of a bigger conspiracy,” alleged Bikash Sa, District President of Koshal Mukti Morcha, Balangir. He claimed that despite rapidly deteriorating health, the managers refused to arrange airlifting to Delhi, and allegedly used abusive language toward the singer’s mother. He warned that if action is not taken, the organisation would call for an Odisha Bandh.

Sipun Khamari, State General Secretary of Koshal Mukti Morcha, echoed the allegations, stating that the complaint targets the managers for suspected involvement as well as alleged verbal abuse of Humane Sagar’s mother.

Calling the singer’s demise “shocking and suspicious,” Binod Kalsae, President of Yuva Kalakar Sangh, Balangir, demanded a Crime Branch probe. “The state government initially said his condition was stable. So how did he suddenly die? We believe many people may be involved. The managers allegedly tortured him and tried to suppress his artistic career,” he said.

Humane Sagar passed away on November 17 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He had been admitted on November 14 after his condition worsened. Doctors diagnosed him with multiorgan dysfunction syndrome, chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia and dilated cardiomyopathy with severe systolic dysfunction. Despite intensive treatment and ventilator support, he could not be revived.

As allegations continue to intensify, the demand for a transparent and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death is growing stronger.