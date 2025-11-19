Bhubaneswar: An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel was arrested by the Commissionerate Police after he was accused of sexual exploitation, deceit and infidelty by a woman in Odisha. The accused Golaka Bihari Dixit, serving as ground staff of the IAF, is currently posted in Ladakh. He is a resident of Itamati in Nayagarh district.

Dixit, a technician, was held by Badagada police after arrested on Tuesday from Bhubaneswar after a complaint was filed against him two weeks back. The complainant alleged that he had been exploiting her sexually and emotionally on the false assurance of marriage. She also claimed that despite being in a relationship with her, Dixit was guilty of adultery.

Accused was evading police summons

Acting on the complaint, police had registered a case and initiated probe. As per media reports, Dixit eluded multiple summons by the investigating officer (IO). Police, however, got a tip-off that he was planning to leave for Ladakh and apprehended him from Market Building area of the State Capital.

Official sources said Dixit was found with another woman to whom he had made a similar promise of marriage. He was arrested and later producedin court.

A case had been registered against him under Sections 69, 296(B), 351(2), and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on November 6.

