Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Nirman Conclave 2025, organised by Kanak News in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, saw senior journalist Ashutosh raise strong concerns about the changing landscape of journalism.

Speaking at the event, Ashutosh said journalism in the country has weakened over the past few years. He cited how American journalists still question powerful leaders like Donald Trump without hesitation, while many in India seem to have lost the courage to ask tough questions.

Ashutosh highlighted that questioning the authority was vital to India's freedom struggle and remains essential for a healthy democracy. “If Mahatma Gandhi had feared British repression or if Bhagat Singh had been afraid of the gallows, India would not have won independence,” he said, urging journalists to revive the habit of speaking the truth without fear.

He also expressed concern that Indians often place more faith in foreign ideas while ignoring their own thinkers.

Journalism had evolved: Ashutosh

Reflecting on the profession’s evolution, Ashutosh noted that earlier journalists depended on libraries for research. Today, information is instantly available on Google, which has made people less inclined to memorise. He said even basic tasks like remembering phone numbers have vanished, and the increasing dependence on mobile phones has affected personal relationships.

He noted that global digital giants became successful because they offered something valuable to the world. “Mark Zuckerberg gave Facebook, Bill Gates gave Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos gave Amazon. They are wealthy today because they contributed something meaningful,” he said.