Bhubaneswar: Processions for immersion of idols of Goddess Durga are underway in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as the Durga Puja has come to an end.

Special temporary ponds have been set up in both cities to ensure a smooth 'Bhasani'.

In Cuttack, more than 120 idols will be taken to Devigada for immersion. Three makeshift ponds have been constructed along the riverbank for the immersion of idols.

In Bhubaneswar, the Municipal Corporation has arranged five large temporary ponds to facilitate the immersion. Two ponds are near the Kuakhai River, two near the Daya River, and one near the Sai Temple in Hanspal.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for today.

