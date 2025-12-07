Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted cold wave conditions in four districts of Odisha till December 9.

As per the IMD prediction, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in Angul, Jharsuguda, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur district till December 9.

Besides, three districts—Sundargarh, Kandhamal and Koraput—in the state may witness dense fog in the next two days. The IMD has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Angul and Balangir till December 9, said the IMD regional centre here today.

IMD predicts cold wave conditions in Bhubaneswar in the next 24 hours

According to the IMD, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha till December 14.

“There will be no large change in minimum temperature or night temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next seven days,” added the IMD.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the districts of Angul and Jharsuguda of north interior Odisha during the last 24 hours. Similarly, dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Koraput and Sundargarh during the period, said the MeT Department.

“Cold wave conditions may prevail over the capital city of Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 28 Degree Celsius and 11 Degree C respectively,” it added.