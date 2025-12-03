Bhubaneswar: The minimum temperature or night temperature is very likely to fall in Odisha during the next two days, predicted the IMD on Wednesday.

“Minimum temperature (Night temperature) is very likely to fall by 2-3 Degree Celsius during the next two days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha,” said the IMD regional centre here.

Also Read: Odisha adds 73 new treatment packages under ABPMJAY-GJAY, total reaches 2,163

Minimum temperature has observed appreciable fall by about 2-4 Degree C at one or two places and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha during the last 24 hours, it added.

Dry weather very likely to prevail across Odisha till December 10

The highest maximum temperature of 30 Degree C was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 12 Degree C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

The IMD has predicted dense fog in at least seven districts—Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Balangir and Sonepur—in Odisha till December 5. It has issued a Yellow warning for these districts.

Also Read: Odisha releases SOP for e-scholarship; beneficiaries to receive amount through DBT

“The maximum and minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar are very likely to be around 29 Degree C and 15 Degree C respectively in the next 24 hours,” said the IMD. As per the prediction, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha till December 10.