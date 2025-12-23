Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar to include 108 Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) communities from Odisha in the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.
In a letter addressed to Virendra Kumar, Pradhan highlighted the gap between the State SEBC list of Odisha and the Central OBC list. He pointed out that several communities already recognised by the Odisha government are still missing from the Central list, creating confusion and hardship for people belonging to these groups.
Pradhan said the absence of these communities from the Central OBC list leads to administrative and interpretational problems, especially when individuals migrate to other states or apply for central government jobs, educational institutions, and welfare schemes. Due to this mismatch, many eligible beneficiaries are unable to access reservation benefits at the national level.
Stating that Odisha has a large SEBC population, the Union minister stressed that exclusion from the Central OBC list deprives these communities of equal opportunities and uniform access to welfare measures. He said aligning the State and Central lists is essential to ensure social justice and inclusive development.
Pradhan informed that a detailed list of 108 SEBC communities proposed for inclusion has been enclosed with the letter for consideration. He requested the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister’s personal intervention in the matter so that the long-pending demand can be addressed.
He added that inclusion of these communities in the Central OBC list would promote educational and economic progress among the groups and ensure they receive the benefits intended for them under reservation and welfare policies.
Below are the names of 108 SEBC communities mentioned in the letter.
Barai
Bania
Putulbandha Vasya
Vasya Bania
Vashya
Vaishya
Vashya Bania
Vaishya Banik
Vashya Banik
Vaishya Banik
Potali Bania
Gandha Banik
Vaishya Putuli Bania
Patidar Bania
Podar Bania
Subarna Banik
Sunari Bania
Sunari Banik
Subarna Bania
Astolohi Bania
Swarnakar Bania
Baisya Astaloi Karmakar
Pradhan
Padhan
Odapadhan
Jhadua Gouda
Naria Gouda
Bashya Gopa
Mahabhoi
Gendu
Nepalis
Gorkha
Mahakul
Mahakud
Gopal Baishnab
Kalanjia Gouda
Karanjia Gouda
Jyotish Abadhan
Jyotish Nayak
Khandal
Khandual
Gagulakapu
Kapu
Kampo
Reddy
Nagavasam
Mahisya
Sauntics
Mahesh
Maheshya
Paltan
Khandayat
Oda Khandayat
Paikali Khandayat
Kalinga Sudra Khandayat
Mahanayak Sudra
Baisya Karan
Odia
Odia Khandayat
Mahanayak
Mahalayak
Chasa Mohanty
Mahanty
Ashini Patara
Rana
Rajo
Sinko
Ekdas Teli
Tailik Baishya
Teloga
Mahanta
Mahat
Khandayat Kalanji
Odra Khandayat Kalanji
Kalinga
Dalapati
Dalua
Rajashi Balasi
Balasi
Dalakhandayat
Dalua Paika
Kshitibansa
Matibansha Ojha
Kshitibansha Nayak
Matibansha Abadhan
Khuria
Ellama
Banka
Pallia
Agnikula Kshatriya
Bangadesiya Tambili
Tamila
Tambila
Sagua
Gandhamali
Thanapati
Haladia Teli
Hansi Tanti
Oda Paiko
Oda Paika
Chasa Paiko
Oda
Baraji
Baroi
Baraji Bangali
Barohi
Kapadia
Khatti-Khatti