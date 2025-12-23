Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar to include 108 Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) communities from Odisha in the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

In a letter addressed to Virendra Kumar, Pradhan highlighted the gap between the State SEBC list of Odisha and the Central OBC list. He pointed out that several communities already recognised by the Odisha government are still missing from the Central list, creating confusion and hardship for people belonging to these groups.

Pradhan said the absence of these communities from the Central OBC list leads to administrative and interpretational problems, especially when individuals migrate to other states or apply for central government jobs, educational institutions, and welfare schemes. Due to this mismatch, many eligible beneficiaries are unable to access reservation benefits at the national level.

Stating that Odisha has a large SEBC population, the Union minister stressed that exclusion from the Central OBC list deprives these communities of equal opportunities and uniform access to welfare measures. He said aligning the State and Central lists is essential to ensure social justice and inclusive development.

Pradhan informed that a detailed list of 108 SEBC communities proposed for inclusion has been enclosed with the letter for consideration. He requested the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister’s personal intervention in the matter so that the long-pending demand can be addressed.

He added that inclusion of these communities in the Central OBC list would promote educational and economic progress among the groups and ensure they receive the benefits intended for them under reservation and welfare policies.

Below are the names of 108 SEBC communities mentioned in the letter.