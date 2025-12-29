Bhubaneswar: The maiden flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) was conducted successfully at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, in Odisha on Monday.

The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 kms demonstrating all in-flight maneuvers as planned. The LRGR impacted on the target with textbook precision.

All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory. This rocket is designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and support from Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat.

The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and Proof & Experimental Establishment. The LRGR was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different range from the same launcher.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO on the achievement. He stated that the successful design and development of long-range guided rockets will boost the capabilities of Armed Forces, terming it as a game changer.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat witnessed the trial and congratulated all the teams for accomplishing the mission objectives.