Paradip: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today attended the Boita Bandana Utsav at Paradip Port, celebrating Odisha’s ancient maritime legacy while unveiling ambitious plans to transform the state into a major maritime hub.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Boita Bandana and Bali Jatra are not just cultural celebrations but symbols of Odisha’s glorious maritime history and the indomitable spirit of its traders, the Sadhabas. He said these traditions continue to inspire Odias to aim higher with courage and perseverance.

Highlighting Paradip Port’s key role in Odisha’s growth, Majhi said it has evolved into one of India’s top-performing ports. From handling 71 million tonnes of cargo in 2015, the port has now reached 150 million tonnes in 2025. He announced that under the ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’, Paradip Port’s annual cargo capacity will be increased to 300 million tonnes, and under ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, it will be developed into a mega port with a capacity of 500 million tonnes.

CM announces projects for maritime expansion

The Chief Minister announced plans for a new port at Bahuda in Ganjam district with an investment of ₹21,500 crore, and a shipbuilding and repair facility at the Mahanadi river mouth involving ₹24,700 crore. Additionally, a world-class cruise terminal will be established in Puri to promote maritime tourism.

“These projects will give a new direction to Odisha’s trade, tourism, and industrial growth,” Majhi said, adding that the initiatives align with the central government’s Sagarmala, Gati Shakti, and National Logistics Policy schemes. The state is also planning to set up coastal economic zones to strengthen port-led development.

Also read: Odisha celebrates Kartika Purnima with miniature boats at water bodies.

Odisha’s Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, said that the government is giving priority to developing industries, infrastructure, employment opportunities, and skill development around the ports. “Paradip’s progress is not just Odisha’s pride but a major contributor to India’s maritime economy,” he remarked.

Jagatsinghpur MP Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Tarai said that future industrial, educational, and transport-based projects around Paradip will transform the economic landscape of both Jagatsinghpur and Odisha. “Paradip’s success is a symbol of Odisha’s pride and future aspirations,” he added.

Paradip Port Chairman P. L. Haranadh noted that in the past four years, the port has consistently broken records and surpassed its previous performance milestones. “Thanks to capacity expansion, business reforms, skill development, and the relentless efforts of Team Paradip, the port has emerged as India’s number one port,” he said.

The Boita Bandana Utsav, held every year at Paradip Port, celebrates Odisha’s centuries-old maritime trade with Southeast Asia.