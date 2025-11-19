Bhubaneswar: A fresh weather system is taking shape over the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns of possible cyclone formation next week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. The system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction and intensify into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal by November 24.

Thereafter, it will very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify further over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours, the IMD added.

The IMD will issue more detailed updates once the low-pressure area forms.

Forecast by Skymet

Skymet Weather Services warned that coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh may experience adverse weather conditions early next week. November typically supports the development of stronger systems over the Bay of Bengal.

Such storms often pose threats to the coastlines of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. Most of these systems tend to move towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, though some curve back along the coast and head towards West Bengal and Bangladesh, said Skymet Weather Services

Recent Cyclone 'Montha'

The Bay of Bengal recently witnessed Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Montha' in the last week of October, and weather watchers are closely monitoring whether another system will follow a similar path.