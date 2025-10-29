Bhubaneswar: Incessant rainfall triggered by Cyclone Montha has caused a massive landslide in Gajapati district, disrupting road connectivity between Gajapati and Ganjam districts.

According to reports, large boulders and mud slid down from the Ramagiri-Badagaon Ghat late Tuesday night, blocking the main road linking Gajapati with Ganjam district. The landslide occurred after several hours of intense downpour, leaving at least five nearby villages cut off from the rest of the district.

Restoration Underway

District Administration officials, including the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO), rushed to the site along with a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assess the situation.

“As of Wednesday morning, two NDRF teams are already engaged in clearing the debris, while three more are on their way. All teams are technically equipped to restore road connectivity at the earliest,” said the ADM, Gajapati.

In the Kasinagar block of Gajapati district, heavy water flow in the Gumma canal has disrupted road communication to Khinga and Bada Khinga villages under Ranipentha panchayat, leaving the villages temporarily cut off.

