Bhubaneswar: Newly elected Nuapada MLA Jay Dholakia was sworn in as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Speaker Surama Padhy administered the oath of office and secrecy in her chamber in the Assembly.

Dholakia was accompanied by his mother, wife and senior BJP leaders during the ceremony.

Dholakia had won with a massive margin

The BJP leader registered a sweeping victory in the Nuapada bypoll, winning by a margin of 83,748 votes. He secured 1,23,869 votes, well ahead of Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi, who received 40,121 votes. BJD’s Snehnagini Chhuria finished third with 38,408 votes.

Polling for the seat was held on November 11, and the results were announced on November 14.

The by-election was necessitated due to the demise of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia, Jay Dholakia’s father, on September 8.