Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Nirman Conclave 2025, organised by Kanak News in Bhubaneswar today, began with a call to envision a stronger and more inclusive future for the state.

Delivering the welcome address, Sambad Group’s Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said that imagining Odisha’s development often brings to mind the impression of a wealthy land inhabited by poor people. He urged policymakers and stakeholders to prepare a clear blueprint before discussing the construction of a new Odisha.

He noted that Odisha became a separate state in 1936 and gained independence along with the rest of the country in 1947. “As we approach 2036, we must think of building a new Odisha,” he said.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik highlights govt's stance against irregularities

Referring to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s recent remarks, Patnaik highlighted the state government’s stance against land mafia and mining irregularities. He stressed that Odisha must ensure that no one remains homeless and no one is pushed towards wrongdoing.

Patnaik also pointed out that people across the state are now covered under health schemes like Ayushman Bharat, and the government is monitoring public health closely. “However, not everything should be turned into a political debate,” he opined.

He added that Odisha has received blessings from Lord Jagannath that no other state enjoys, emphasising the region’s social harmony where communal or caste conflicts are rare.

Calling for collective commitment, Patnaik said a strong resolve is essential for building a new Odisha.