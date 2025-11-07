Bhubaneswar: While Odisha’s overall sex ratio is in favour of men, the figure is different among the Juang tribe of Keonjhar district. Data from the tribal-dominated areas reveal that women in this tribal group outnumber men, a rare demographic feature in both state and national contexts.

Keonjhar district, home to communities like the Juang, Bhuyan, Santhal, Kolha and Bathudi, has a total population of 18,01,733, including 9,06,487 males and 8,95,246 females. Women are fewer than men at the district level. Across Odisha, the female population stands at 979 per 1,000 males.

Women outnumber men in Juang tribe

However, the Juang tribe presents a different picture. Spread across 54 villages in Keonjhar, the Juang population is 12,388, with 6,135 men and 6,253 women.

In many Juang villages, women continue to outnumber men. For instance, in Kodipasha village, 75 Juang families have a total population of 188, comprising 89 men and 99 women. Similarly, in Uparachampei village, out of 59 families, 56 belong to the Juang tribe. The village has 148 men and 164 women.

Panisansa, one of the most well-known Juang villages, also reflects this trend. The village is divided into Upper Panisansa and Lower Panisansa, located on the slopes of the Kanjipani hills. The entire population of 733 people belongs to the Juang community, with 358 men and 375 women.

At a time when declining female birth rates remain a concern in many parts of India, the Juang tribe of Keonjhar stands out for maintaining a healthier gender ratio.