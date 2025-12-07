Bhubaneswar: Keonjhar will be the third ‘Steel City’ of Odisha after Rourkela in Sundargarh and Kalinganagar in Jajpur, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The Chief Minister stated this at an event in Keonjhar, his native district, after laying foundation for peripheral development project at Ghatagaon Maa Tarini temple. The project will be executed with an expenditure of Rs 313 crore.

“A mega steel plant will be established in Keonjhar. Keonjhar will be the third Steel City of Odisha after Rourkela and Jajpur Kalinganagar,” said the Chief Minister.

As per reports, Korean steel major POSCO and JSW Steel, one of India’s leading steelmakers, have collaborated to set up a 6-MTPA steel plant in Patna area of Keonjhar.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the state government has initiated process to develop an economic zone comprising Keonjhar, Barbil and Joda areas.

CM announced a host of projects for Keonjhar district

“The government has planned six-laning of the roads connecting major mines and industries in Keonjhar. A four-lane ring road will be built at Barbil with an expenditure of Rs 2,300 crore. Besides, the government has allocated Rs 428 crore for construction of a bypass at Keonjhar,” announced Majhi.

According to the Chief Minister, the Union Government has started the construction of an eight-lane road connecting Barbil in Keonjhar and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur. “The construction work for Paradip-Chandikhol stretch of the road is underway. Authorities are now conducting the survey work for construction of the Chandikhol-Barbil portion of the road,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi also announced a host of projects for Keonjhar district. A teach park (Rs 168 crore), a data centre by OCAC (Rs 150 crore) and a textile park (Rs 150 crore) will come up in Keonjhar district.

A data recovery centre will be set up on the premises of Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar with an expenditure of Rs 187 crore, he said.

The government will spend Rs 103 crore for development of Raisuan airstrip. Besides, the government has allocated Rs 180 crore for construction of a stadium at Keonjhar and Rs 50 crore for development of infrastructure at Sanaghagara waterfall, added Majhi.