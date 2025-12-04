Keonjhar: Odisha's Keonjhar district witnessed a dramatic incident on Thursday morning when a youth, desperate to speak to his girlfriend, climbed a newly built electric tower near Judia Ghati under Keonjhar Town Police limits and threatened to end his life.

According to reports, the youth belongs to the Saharapada area, while the woman is from the Jatra region of Banspal block.

Sholay-like act

Similar to a scene from the iconic Hindi film 'Sholay', in which the character Veeru climbs a water tank to persuade Basanti, the youth attempted a similar stunt, claiming he would jump if his girlfriend refused to talk to him.

Eyewitnesses said he climbed the tower early in the morning and shouted that he would kill himself unless his girlfriend agreed to speak with him.

Youth climbs down after phone conversation with the woman

Informed by locals, police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot. They managed to convince the youth to come down after arranging a phone conversation with the woman and her family members.

He finally climbed down safely and was taken to the police station for questioning.

Police said they are probing the matter further and will take necessary action.