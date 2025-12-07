Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the ambitious peripheral development project for the Maa Tarini temple complex at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district.

The project, estimated to cost more than Rs 312 crore, aims to transform the religious hub with modern amenities while retaining its cultural essence.

Major facilities planned across 60 acres of area

The development will cover nearly 60 acres around the temple. Key components include a Jatri Niwas with 216 beds, a Prasad Sevan hall that can host 500 people, coconut godowns, a dedicated pilgrim centre, an interpretation centre, a food plaza and a watchtower.

These works are being taken up under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister to ensure timely execution and adherence to design standards.

Improved amenities for devotees

To enhance pilgrim convenience, the plan includes a structured parking facility, streamlined queue management, drinking water points, upgraded electrical and illumination work, landscaping, drainage systems and a boundary wall. Waste management measures and a light and sound system are also part of the package.

Better road links to ease traffic

Connectivity upgrades feature prominently in the project. A 12 metre wide approach road will link the National Highway with Harichandanpur. Internal roads leading to the temple will also be strengthened to improve traffic flow, particularly during peak festival seasons.

The improved infrastructure is expected to significantly boost the pilgrim experience and support the region’s tourism.