Bhubaneswar: Alcoholic beverages will no longer be sold exclusively in glass bottles in Odisha, with the state government allowing the use of tetra packs as an alternative packaging option under the excise policy, the Assembly was informed on Saturday.

Shift from glass bottles to tetra packs

Under the revised excise norms, liquor can now be sold in tetra packs similar to fruit juice packaging. The move aims to reduce the use of glass bottles and promote safer, more environment-friendly packaging solutions.

Environment-friendly measure

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the use of tetra packs has been permitted in place of glass bottles as it is considered more conducive to environmental protection. He added that the policy change is in line with the government’s broader focus on sustainability.

Government encourages recycling of glass

The minister further stated that from an environmental conservation perspective, the state government is encouraging all concerned institutions and individuals to actively promote the reuse and recycling of glass bottles wherever they continue to be used.

Reply to MLA’s question

The information was shared in response to a query raised by Champua legislator Sanatan Mahakud, seeking clarity on liquor packaging norms under the state’s excise policy.

The government believes the new packaging option will help reduce environmental hazards while ensuring safer handling and disposal of liquor containers across the state.