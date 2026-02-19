Kendrapara: In a dramatic show of collective anger, women residents of Nahulia Bazaar under Rajkanika police limits in Odisha's Kendrapara district demolished an illegal country liquor outlet that had allegedly been operating in the area for several months.

As per reports, the illicit liquor shop had been functioning openly in the busy marketplace, drawing regular gatherings of inebriated men. Locals claimed that the illegal trade contributed to a steady rise in anti-social activities, including public nuisance, harassment, and disorderly conduct. The situation, they alleged, had deteriorated to the point where women and school-going girls felt unsafe using the road that passes through the market. Despite repeated complaints to authorities, the women said no meaningful action was taken to shut down the outlet. The frustration simmered for weeks before finally erupting into direct action.

"Frustrated over inaction of administration"

On the day of the incident, a large group of women assembled at Nahulia Bazaar and confronted the operators of the liquor shop. In a spontaneous outburst of protest, they ransacked and dismantled the structure, effectively halting its operations. Eyewitnesses described scenes of high tension as the women raised slogans and demanded stricter enforcement measures against the illegal liquor trade.

Police are yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident or confirm whether action will be taken against those involved in running the illegal outlet. The incident underscores mounting public frustration over the unchecked sale of spurious liquor and its social fallout. It also highlights the growing assertiveness of women and the urgent need for sustained administrative intervention to address the root causes of such unrest

