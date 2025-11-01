Cuttack: In a move aimed at facilitating cultural celebrations during the upcoming Bali Jatra 2025, the Cuttack district administration has relaxed the loudspeaker timing norms, allowing their use till 11 pm during the festival.

Cuttack District Collector and Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde granted the relaxation under Article 5(3) of the Cuttack Noise Pollution (Control) Act, 2000, keeping in view the larger public interest. The decision will apply to the ‘Ganakabi Baishnaba Pani Manch’ and ‘Akhaya Mohanty Manch’, where a range of cultural events will be held from November 5 to 13.

Also read: Cuttack Bali Yatra ground to be declared 'No Drone Zone' from Nov 1 to 15

Cultural programmes and performances by renowned artists are scheduled at the ‘Ganakabi Baishnaba Pani Manch’, ‘Akhaya Mohanty Manch’, and ‘Cuttack In Cuttack Manch’ during the historic festival.

In addition, the district administration has imposed a ban on single-use plastics at the Bali Jatra grounds to promote environmental sustainability.

Significance of the fair

This year, authorities expect a record footfall of around 50 lakh visitors at the festival, which will take place across both the Upper and Lower grounds of the Bali Jatra site.

Known as Odisha’s largest trade fair, Bali Jatra begins on the occasion of the Kartika Purnima. The festival attracts lakhs of visitors who come to shop for household goods, decorative items, handicrafts, and wooden products, while enjoying the vibrant cultural performances that celebrate Odisha’s maritime heritage.