Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Cuttack city today arrested an employee of a bar for allegedly blackmailing his former girlfriend with their private videos.

The accused has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Dalua of Bolagarh area in Khurda district. He was working in a bar in the Silver City, police said.

According to police, Dalua came in contact with a woman through social media some days ago. They later developed a relationship. Dalua kept physical relationship with the woman on the promise of marriage.

Dalua allegedly blackmailed the woman with their private videos and collected money from her once their relation turned sour.

The victim had lodged a complaint in this regard with Lalbag police in Cuttack. On the basis of the complaint, the cops registered a case against Dalua and launched a probe into the incident.

The police today arrested the accused and produced him in a local court.