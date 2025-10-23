Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on October 24, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood.

According to IMD’s bulletin issued today, after the formation of the low-pressure area, the system is expected to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours.

In view of the emerging system, the IMD has issued a five-day weather forecast for Odisha, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several districts.

Weather forecast for Odisha

October 23: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds of 30–40 kmph may occur at one or two places in Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur districts.

October 24: Similar weather conditions are likely to continue in the same districts.

October 25: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

October 26: Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in the same set of districts.

October 27: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

