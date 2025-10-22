Bhubaneswar: In a significant move aimed at ensuring a fair and thorough investigation, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday decided to hand over the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the decision was taken to ensure all those involved in the recruitment scam face strict legal action.

Until now, the Crime Branch-CID had been probing the alleged irregularities in the SI recruitment process. Preliminary findings suggested the involvement of individuals from outside Odisha, including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, indicating the role of an organised criminal network.

The Chief Minister’s decision to transfer the investigation to CBI is seen as a step to bring greater transparency and accountability to the case.

Meanwhile, the State Government is also considering setting up a permanent commission for the recruitment of police and other uniformed personnel to prevent such incidents in the future, the CMO statement added.

The case first came to light after the Odisha Police Recruitment Board lodged a complaint alleging large-scale irregularities in the SI recruitment examination. The Berhampur Police initially launched the investigation and conducted raids in other states before the case was handed over to the Crime Branch for deeper inquiry.

So far, 117 people, including 114 job aspirants, have been arrested in connection with the scam.