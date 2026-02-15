Bhubaneswar: In view of Maha Shivaratri celebrations, the Commissionerate Police has imposed a ban on flying drones near the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

The authorities have imposed a complete ban on flying drones or any other unmanned aerial devices in and around the temple premises without prior permission. The restriction has been put in place to ensure tight security during the festival.

Thousands of devotees are likely to throng the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri to witness the sacred Mahadeepa ritual. Anticipating heavy footfall, the Commissionerate Police has made elaborate arrangements to manage the crowd and maintain law and order.

The Police Commissioner has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the drone ban. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with security personnel and follow the guidelines for a peaceful celebration of the festival.