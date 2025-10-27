Kujang: Industrialist Mahima Mishra and former Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel on Monday appeared before the Additional Sessions Judge Court in Kujang in connection with the murder of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (SSPL) General Manager Mahendra Swain.

All accused persons in the 2016 high-profile murder case reportedly deposed before the court today. The court accepted their testimonies and has fixed November 24 and 25 for receiving their bail bonds, informed Assistant Public Prosecutor Debasish Kanth.

Mahimananda Mishra, Managing Director of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), was accused of being the mastermind behind the killing, while Arindam (Bapi) Sarkhel, a former Congress leader, was named as a co-accused in the case.

Mahendra Swain Murder case

The case dates back to October 26, 2016, when Mahendra Swain, 45, was shot dead in his car near Madhuban Market in Paradip while on his way to office. Two motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted his vehicle, fired at him from close range, and hurled crude bombs before fleeing the spot. Swain succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Biju Patnaik Memorial Hospital.

Following the incident, the State Crime Branch launched a probe and later arrested Mahima Mishra from Thailand in December 2016. He was released from judicial custody on June 19, 2018, but re-arrested on September 29, 2018, after the Supreme Court revoked the bail granted to him by the Orissa High Court. Subsequently, a single bench of the High Court again granted him bail on health grounds, directing the trial court to determine the conditions for his release.

Bapi Sarkhel, on the other hand, was granted bail by the High Court on April 17, 2017, against a surety of ₹1 lakh and two bailers.

Both Mahima Mishra and Bapi Sarkhel continue to face trial before the Additional Sessions Judge Court, Kujang, in connection with the murder of Mahendra Swain.

