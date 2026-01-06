Chilika: Flagging off the maiden country boat race at Barkul on Chilika Lake, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday reiterated the Odisha government’s commitment to promoting the iconic wetland on the international tourism map.

Inaugurating the event, Parida said the state government is making sustained efforts to safeguard the lake’s ecology, protect the livelihoods of fishermen, and encourage a greater influx of migratory birds. She added the initiatives are aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The inaugural edition of the country boat race, organised by Odisha Tourism, has drawn participation from 81 country boat societies from Puri, Ganjam and Khordha districts. On the opening day, 45 teams competed, showcasing their rowing skills in the 700-metre water race, with qualifiers advancing to the final round.

Several legislators and senior district administration officials were present at the event.

To ensure safety and smooth conduct of the race, personnel from the Fire Services, scuba diving teams, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and the police were deployed at the venue.