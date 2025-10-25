Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has been awarded the Best Performing District Award under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, a flagship initiative aimed at empowering tribal communities and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Mayurbhanj Collector Hemakanta Say received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on October 17.

Speaking on the achievement, Collector Say said, “The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan began around three to four months ago. Mayurbhanj was selected as the best-performing district for its effective implementation. Odisha also received the award for being the best-performing state under the initiative.”

He further explained that the Abhiyan was initially launched as a pilot project across all 1,363 villages in Mayurbhanj district. “The programme is based on three key parameters — Adi Karmayogi (government officials), Adi Sehyogi (motivated youth working to spread awareness), and Adi Sathi (local villagers). The goal is to create responsive governance through active community participation. Under this initiative, we have set up over 400 Adi Seva Kendras and prepared thematic village action plans with the involvement of tribal leaders,” Say added.

About Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, launched officially by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in August 2025, is envisioned as the world’s largest tribal grassroots leadership programme. It seeks to empower tribal communities, strengthen local governance, and nurture leadership at the community level.

Conceptualized under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Abhiyan is built on the principles of Sewa (Service), Sankalp (Resolve), and Samarpan (Dedication) — embodying the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas.” It forms an integral part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh celebrations, driving India’s inclusive development mission.

Key Objectives of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan