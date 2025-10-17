Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday encouraged media professionals to actively promote the welfare schemes of both the Central and state governments on their platforms, helping more people become aware of the benefits.

He was holding an interaction with the representatives of media organisations at the New Abhishek Hall on the premises of Raj Bhavan.

'Many citizens are still unaware of govt schemes'

Highlighting key government social welfare schemes, the Governor said, “Many citizens are still unaware of these schemes. If the media highlights them, it can significantly expand public awareness and help more people access these benefits.”

He emphasised that these schemes play a crucial role in improving citizens’ lives by providing financial security, social protection, and support for future needs.

Also Read: Progress and preservation can coexist, says Odisha Governor at Sambad Group’s ‘Earth Again’ Conference

Greater awareness can enable more people to benefit from insurance, pensions, and savings programs for their children, ultimately promoting stability and well-being across families in the state.

“The media can explain these welfare initiatives to the public, ensuring that more citizens take advantage of them,” Kambhampati added.

Guv dicusses host of issues

During the interaction, the Governor also discussed a range of state issues with media professionals, including tribal development, education, infrastructure, rural development, migration, security of media professionals and other key matters affecting Odisha.

Expressing confidence in Odisha’s potential to achieve developed-state status by 2036, he spoke about the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Kambhampati highlighted upcoming projects by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Indian Railways, which are expected to boost investment and development in the state.

Optimistic about developed Odisha by 2036

He also mentioned the proposed semiconductor projects and investment proposals received during the Utkarsh Odisha initiative, stating, “I don’t see any reason why Odisha cannot become a developed state by 2036.”

Stressing the importance of self-reliance, he cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and urged all departments to focus on meeting the needs of the people.

On the issue of crime, the Governor emphasised that society as a whole must be sensitised to prevent offences.

“We all have a responsibility,” he said. He also highlighted the significance of skill development in addressing migration challenges.

(IANS)