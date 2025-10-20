Kandhamal: A shocking incident of sexual assault has been reported from the Daringibadi area of Kandhamal district, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a village man under the pretense of buying her new shoes. The accused is currently absconding.

The victim, a Class-8 student, lived with her four younger siblings at home while her parents work as bonded laborers outside Odisha.

Victim threatened with a fatal weapon

According to reports, on Friday afternoon, the accused convinced the girl that her parents had sent money to his account to purchase her a new pair of shoes. Trusting the man, the minor accompanied him. However, midway to the market, the youth allegedly diverted her to a secluded spot. He then reportedly assaulted her after threatening her life with "fatal weapons" and warned her against disclosing the incident.

After the victim's health deteriorated, she revealed the ordeal to her aunt. Subsequently, her uncle, an Asha worker, and the village Sarpanch lodged a written complaint with the Daringibadi police.

Police Inspector-in-Charge Kanak Majhi informed that an investigation has been launched based on the complaint.

Meanwhile, local residents are demanding that the police immediately apprehend the absconding culprit and take stringent action.

