Bhubaneswar: In yet another shameful incident, a 16 year-old girl was rescued in a critical condition after she was allegedly gang-raped in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Preliminary probe revealed that the victim is from Jharkhand. She was found unconscious with multiple injuries on the roadside in Ashoknagar late in the night.

Initially, locals saw the girl lying on the streets and mistook her for a mentally challenged person. Later, some autorickshaw drivers spotted the girl squirming in pain and rushed to her rescue. They immediately shifted her to Capital Hospital after informing the police. Sources said the girl was unable to speak and was in traumatic condition.

Hospital authorities said the girl was brutally assaulted. Though she could not speak, she informed the doctors that she hailed from Bihar. However, it was later verified that she is from Jharkhand.

Doctors informed Capital Police who immediately arrived at the scene. No family member had turned up at the hospital or the police station till reports last came in.

Police Commissioner S. Dev Datt Singh confirmed the incident and shared that a case has been registered. "We received a medico-legal case from Capital Hospital at around 8 pm. It stated “psychic disorder”, history of sexual assault. Basing on the MLC, Capital Police registered an FIR under sexual assault sections of BNS. Her address is being verified with Jharkhand Police. The victim did not have any mobile phone or any attendant with her. Her condition is still critical. All CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to nab the perpetrators at the earliest," he said.

