Bhubaneswar: More trains were cancelled in view of Cyclone Dana, which is slated to hit Odisha coast in midnight, informed East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Eastern Railway (SER) today.

The railway authorities cancelled another 28 trains today. While 17 trains were cancelled today, 10 more trains have been cancelled for October 25 (tomorrow) and 1 train has been suspended for October 27.

With this, total 203 trains passing through Odisha were cancelled so far due to Cyclone Dana.

Earlier, the ECoR had announced cancellation of 197 trains ahead of Cyclone Dana. The authorities have also issued

a separate helpline numbers for different stations under its jurisdiction.

According to IMD's latest bulletin, the severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' over northwest & adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred about 210 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 240 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 310 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.