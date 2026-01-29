Balangir: In a shocking incident, a newborn girl was found abandoned in a heap of garbage at Dharapgarh village under Saintala police limits in Odisha’s Balangir district.

Villagers rescue abandoned infant

Locals spotted the newborn lying in the garbage and immediately rescued her. The infant was later handed over to the Child Protection Unit, ensuring her safety and care.

According to reports, the rescued baby girl is currently undergoing treatment at the Saintala Community health Centre (CHC). Doctors are monitoring her health condition.

Police, Health Department Begin Investigation

Following the incident, the police and health department have initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for abandoning the newborn. Efforts are underway to trace the parents and ascertain the circumstances under which the infant was left behind.

Official response awaited

No official statement has been issued so far regarding the incident, while authorities continue their inquiry.