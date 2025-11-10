Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a forest in Bagdehi in Odisha's Jharsuguda district today. The infant was rescued by a panchayat executive officer (PEO) and handed over to the police.

It is still not known under what circumstances the newborn was dumped in the jungle. Whereabouts and identities of the child's parents have not been ascertained yet.

As per reports, the PEO of Jharmunda was travelling on the route along Kadobahal forest in Bagdehi when he heard cries of a baby. Upon looking everywhere, he came across the newborn girl wrapped in a bundle of clothes, abandoned near a heap of stones.

Baby rescued by PEO from forest

The baby was immediately rescued and handed over to police at Bagdehi outpost by the PEO. Later, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was informed and a team took over the case. The baby is currently recuperating in a hospital and her health condition is stable, official sources informed.

Investigation has been initiated to trace the parents of the baby.

Earlier this year, a couple from Titlagarh block of Balangir district had allegedly sold their newborn daughter for Rs 20,000. They had reportedlyresorted to this extreme step due to acute poverty.

