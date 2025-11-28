Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into a crude bomb blast reported near Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning. The incident sparked concern among residents and parents as the explosion took place close to the school gate.

According to reports, a three-member NIA team inspected the site and returned after conducting a preliminary probe. The crude bomb was allegedly hurled by unidentified miscreants riding a motorcycle near Gate No. 3 of the school around 8 AM.

While no one was injured, the blast damaged the gate and a portion of the boundary wall.

Soon after the explosion, Mancheswar Police reached the spot. Cops have collected evidence and examined CCTV footage from the locality to identify the culprits. Locals alleged that the act may have been planned in advance.

Investigation by police underway

Assistant Commissioner of Police Biswa Ranjan Senapati said officers are scrutinising CCTV recordings to establish whether the explosive was deliberately detonated or went off accidentally while being transported. He added that the scientific team is verifying whether the material involved was a crude bomb or a powerful firecracker.

The school management was yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.