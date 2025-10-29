Sundargarh: A nine year-old tribal girl from Odisha's Sundargarh district was killed in an IED explosion planted by Maoists while she had gone to collect leaves in a forest bordering Jharkhand. The minor girl was identified as Siria, daughter of one Jayamasi Herenj of Digha village in Jaraikela area of Sundargarh's Bisra block. She was studying in Class 3 in Digha Primary School which comes under Tulasikani panchayat.

As per reports, Siria was accompanying her father and a couple of other villagers to the neighbouring Saranda jungle in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, which was close to the Odisha border. The group had crossed over to collect firewood on Tuesday morning. They were browsing the jungle when suddenly Siria stepped on an IED triggering a deadly explosion. She was killed on the spot. Other villagers somehow managed to escape unhurt

As the blast took place barely 3 km away from the Digha CRPF camp, police suspect the explosive was planted by Maoists to target security personnel.

Combing operations intensified after blast

On getting information, Jharkhand police rushed to the spot. A bomb disposal squad arrived too. The body of the girl was recovered and search operations initiated.

Official sources said the site of the blast has been sealed off for the forensic team. Initial probe suggests the IED had been planted by the Red Rebels recently during their movement in the area.

Soon after the explosion, security forces beefed up combing operations in the surrounding region to detect and neutralise explosive devices, if any. Special units have been deployed to keep an eye on any potential sign of insurgency, they informed.

Also read: Security personnel injured in Jharkhand IED blast succumbs to injuries in Odisha