Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided not to impose fines at toll gates for violation of pollution norms till April 1. The decision was taken to ease the difficulties faced by vehicle owners in getting pollution checks done.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena has directed the State Transport Authority to suspend penalties related to pollution certificate violations during this period. This includes fines automatically generated through e-detection systems at toll gates.

E-detection fines put on hold

The minister has also ordered that fines imposed through electronic detection systems at toll plazas be kept in abeyance till April 1. The move comes after complaints that people are facing problems due to the limited availability of pollution testing facilities.

In addition, the department has been asked to examine the possibility of reducing the existing fine of Rs 10,000 imposed under the Motor Vehicles Act for not having a valid Pollution Under Control certificate.

Pollution check mandatory, awareness needed

The minister said checking vehicle pollution is the responsibility of every vehicle owner. He expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality and said collective efforts are needed to improve the situation. He added that strict steps have been taken in the transport sector to protect the environment, and pollution checks are mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Only 21 percent vehicles are compliant

According to the minister, only 21 per cent of vehicles in Odisha currently have valid pollution certificates. A large number of vehicles are violating the norms, which has prompted the government to focus on increasing awareness about the importance of pollution certification.

However, considering the inconvenience faced by the public, the government has taken a lenient approach for the time being. The minister has urged vehicle owners to use this relaxation period to get valid pollution certificates for their vehicles before April 1.