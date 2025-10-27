Bhubaneswar: The government employees in Odisha will not be eligible for promotion if they do not submit their annual property statements by the prescribed deadline.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department has recently issued an order in this regard to all departments of the state government, RDCs and district Collector in Odisha.

The General Administration Department issued the order after it came to know that many government employees did not submit their annual property statements for the year 2024 by the prescribed deadline.

No extension of deadline for submission of property statements for 2024

The government has refused to extend the deadline for submission of property statements for 2024.

“It has come to the notice of the government that a significant number of employees failed to submit their annual property statement for the year 2024 through the HRMS portal by the prescribed deadline. There were requests for extension of the deadline. However, it has been decided that no extension of time will be granted for the submission of the property statement for the year 2024. The online HRMS portal will not be reopened for this purpose,” said the General Administration Department.

Timely submission of property statement mandatory for promotion

Timely submission of the annual property statement is a mandatory pre-condition for consideration for promotion. Therefore, employees who have failed to submit their statements for the year 2024 are not eligible for consideration for promotion in any Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting where the said statement is a requirement, until they achieve compliance in the subsequent year, it added.

All departments have been asked to strictly adhere to these instructions and ensure that the cases of non-compliant employees are not placed before any DPC for consideration for promotion.

The government also made it clear that the employees are required to their property statements for the year 2025 between January 1 and 31 next year (2026). The prescribed deadline will be strictly enforced, said the state government.

