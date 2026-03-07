Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday assured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state and urged people not to panic over misleading reports circulating in some sections of the media.

Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said adequate stocks of fuel are available at petrol pumps across the state and the ongoing global tensions will not immediately affect supplies in Odisha.

Adequate fuel stocks across the state

Speaking to media persons, the minister clarified that petrol and diesel are sufficiently stocked at various fuel stations and there is no scarcity anywhere in the state. He said rumours about fuel shortages are baseless and have caused unnecessary concern among the public.

The minister appealed to consumers not to panic and continue their normal fuel purchases.

Public urged not to hoard fuel

Patra also advised vehicle owners to bring their vehicles to petrol pumps and refill fuel as usual instead of trying to store petrol or diesel in large containers or barrels.

He warned that hoarding or black marketing of fuel would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against anyone found engaging in such illegal practices.

Essential commodities also available

The minister further assured that essential commodities, including food grains, are adequately stocked in the state. He said there is no shortage of rice or other key supplies.

Global situation may affect prices

Referring to the ongoing international conflict, Patra said global tensions have affected the entire world and could have some impact on India in the future. However, he clarified that there is currently no immediate impact on supplies in the state.

He also noted that cooking gas prices may fluctuate from time to time, adding that the recent increase is temporary.

The minister urged people to rely on official information issued by the government and not be misled by rumours or unverified reports.

BPCL and IOCL dismisses rumours of fuel shortages in India

On Friday, both Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) dismissed rumours of fuel shortages, calling them “completely unfounded” and “baseless”.

In a post on its X handle, BPCL said India’s energy supply remains reliable and resilient, with ample petroleum reserves and uninterrupted supply chains.

“There have been some rumours about shortages of petrol and diesel in certain areas, which are completely unfounded,” the company said, adding that there is no reason to be alarmed about fuel availability.

“BPCL is fully operational and steadfast in ensuring a smooth fuel supply for all customers,” it added.

Meanwhile, IOCL said reports circulating on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel are baseless.

“India has sufficient fuel stocks, and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally,” it said.

“IndianOil is committed to maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information,” the company added in a post on its X handle.