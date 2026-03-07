Rairangpur: In a society where construction work is traditionally dominated by men, a woman from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha has broken stereotypes with her determination and hard work. Baha Hembrom of Kuldiha village in Rairangpur block has carved a niche for herself as a skilled mason, becoming an inspiration for many women in the region.

Hailing from Kumbharmundi village in the Jadugoda area of neighbouring Jharkhand, Baha got married to Nunaram Hembrom in 1996 following tribal customs. The couple waas eventually blessed with two sons and a daughter. Nunaram had earned a good reputation as a mason in Gorumahisani and nearby areas, and his income served as the main source of sustenance for the family.

However, the family’s stability was disrupted when Nunaram was struck by a serious illness. As expenses related to the children’s education and household needs began to rise, Baha stepped forward to shoulder the responsibility. She initially started working as a daily wage labourer, but as the situation grew more challenging, she gradually took up masonry work herself, learning to handle the tools and continuing the profession to keep the family going.

From crisis to confidence

Refusing to be defeated by adversity, Baha gradually stepped into her husband’s profession and began accompanying him to construction sites. Every morning, she would set out on her bicycle with a tiffin box in hand, balancing work responsibilities while also caring for her ailing husband. Under his guidance, she slowly picked up the skills of masonry — learning everything from laying foundations and brickwork to tying reinforcement bars, casting roofs and carrying out plastering work.Over the past 18 years, Baha has honed these skills and established herself as a capable mason. Today, she undertakes a range of construction tasks with confidence and earns around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month, playing a crucial role in supporting her family and meeting her children’s educational expenses.

Although she initially faced criticism and social stigma for stepping into a profession largely dominated by men, Baha refused to be discouraged. Her determination, resilience and dedication to her work have gradually earned her admiration and respect within the community.

After years of treatment and constant care, Nunaram gradually recovered from his illness. However, doctors advised him to take complete rest and avoid strenuous work. Despite his recovery, Baha decided to continue with the masonry work she had learned over the years, determined to ensure that her family would never again face the same financial uncertainty.

Managing household chores, caring for her husband and working tirelessly at construction sites, Baha Hembrom has become a picture of grit and perseverance. Her journey from a labourer to a skilled mason stands as an inspiring example of resilience, showing how determination and courage can help overcome even the most challenging situations.

