Bhubaneswar: Notorious drug mafia Sheikh Jamshed was injured in an encounter with police at Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar late last night.

He has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in critical condition after sustaining two bullet injuries in his leg.

As per reports, the encounter was carried out by the Special Crime Unit, which was chasing Jamshed while he was traveling from Pokhariput towards Khandagiri. When the police tried to intercept him, Jamshed reportedly opened fire in an attempt to escape. In retaliation, the police shot him in the leg.

Following the shootout, police recovered brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh and a pistol from his possession.

Police sources said several criminal cases are pending against Jamshed at Lalbag, Balianta, and Badagada police stations. He had also been previously arrested by the Crime Branch STF.