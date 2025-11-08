Bhubaneswar: In a final push ahead of the November 11 bypoll, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today campaigned for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia in Sunabeda region under Nuapada Assembly segment in Odisha.

The Chief Minister canvassed for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee after offering prayers at the Sunadei Temple. He also listened to the grievances of the local people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed the state government’s commitment for all-round development of Sunabeda region in Nuapada.

“The BJP government will ensure development of Sunabeda region. The grievances of the locals will be redressed. Steps will be taken for the establishment of a college in the locality and upgradation of the existing government hospital in the region,” said Majhi while seeking votes for the BJP candidate in the Nuapada bypoll.

CM slams LoP Naveen for his ‘inability’ to speak in Odia

Majhi targeted the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) governments under former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the backwardness of Sunabeda region.

“Successive BJD governments under former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik did noting for the development of Sunabeda. The tribal people of the region were denied the basic facilities during the 24 years of BJD rule in Odisha. The regional party as well as its supremo Naveen Patnaik owe an answer in this regard to the people of Sunabeda,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister also slammed Patnaik, a five-time former Chief Minister and the sitting Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, for his ‘inability’ to communicate in Odia. “Patnaik could not speak in Odia during the 24 years of BJD rule in the state. He even did not visit Sunabeda during his long tenure as Odisha Chief Minister. Now, he has come here to seek votes for BJD candidate,” Majhi said.